FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish c.bank chief says peg to euro is main goal
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2012 / 4:32 PM / in 5 years

Danish c.bank chief says peg to euro is main goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 5 (Reuters) - The head of Denmark’s central bank said on Thursday that the bank’s main concern is preserve the peg of the Danish crown to the euro and the bank did not want to burden banks excessively by cutting one of its interest rates into negative ground.

The Nationalbank cut interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday, mirroring a cut by the European Central Bank, taking its lending rate down to 0.20 percent and lowering its certificates of deposit (CD) rate to negative 0.20 percent, introducing a negative rate for the first time.

“Our main concern is the pegging of the crown to the euro, and therefore we want to make sure that the effect of the interest rate is felt,” central bank Governor Nils Bernstein told Reuters in a brief telephone interview.

Bernstein said that the burden on banks from the negative CD rate was estimated to be around 200 million Danish crowns ($33.28 million) on an annual basis.

Bernstein said there was nothing fundamentally new in a negative interest rate, and he added that the central bank’s tools for conducting its fixed exchange-rate policy continue to be intervention in the currency market and changes in interest rates. ($1 = 6.0098 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.