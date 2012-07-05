Some Danish policy rates to turn negative after ECB

* Denmark seen following ECB in 25 bps rate cut

* Main policy rate seen cut to 0.20 percent

* CD rate, current account rates to be cut below zero

COPENHAGEN, July 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank is widely expected to cut borrowing costs on Thursday, mirroring a 25 basis point cut by the European Central Bank in a historic move that will likely see Danish secondary interest rates drop below zero for the first time.

The ECB cut its main policy rate by 25 basis points to record low 0.75 percent, and Denmark’s Nationalbank is expected to announce the same size of cut in its lending rate at 1400 GMT.

“It is our clear expectation that the Nationalbank will follow suit,” Danske Bank’s chief economist Steen Bocian said.

“We expect that we will see rates going negative today,” Bocian said.

The Danish central bank, whose mandate is to keep the crown currency steady against the euro, last cut rates on May 31 and said it has the instruments to cope with negative interest rates if necessary.

The Nationalbank has struggled to keep in check a strengthening crown as investors have dumped euro assets in favour of non-euro one including Danish bonds.

The bank is expected to lower its main policy rate, the lending rate, to 0.20 percent from an already record low 0.45 percent.

The ECB also cut the rate on its deposit facility to zero, seen as strengthening expectations the central bank will send its secondary policy rates into negative territory for the first time.

“The rate cut from the ECB means that we face negative rates in Denmark,” Handelsbanken chief economist Jes Asmussen in a note to clients.

The bank was seen cutting its certificates of deposit (CD) rate, which now stands at 0.05 percent after the May cuts, below zero, but analysts said it was not certain if the Nationalbank would cut that rate by as much as the lending rate.

“We would expect the Danish bank to mirror the cut in the (ECB‘s) refi rate by lowering its lending rate by 25 basis points and to introduce a negative certificates of deposit interest rate,” Danske Bank’s senior strategist Kasper Kirkegaard said.

“By how much (it will cut the CD rate) is still uncertain, and an argument can be made for anything from 10 to 25 basis points,” Kirkegaard said.

“It would be a surprise if they cut it by only 5 basis points to zero, (though) that is (possible).”

The CD rate is the rate that banks receive for short-term deposits at the central bank.

The Nationalbank was seen also cutting its current account rate, which is now 0.0 percent, into negative territory, but the magnitude of that cut also remained uncertain.

The current account rate is the rate of interest on the current accounts of monetary-policy counterparties at the central bank.

In June, Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves rose by 9.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.56 billion), or 1.8 percent, to an all-time high of 511.6 billion crowns, also pointing to a rate cut on Thursday.

The Nationalbank said on Tuesday it intervened in the foreign exchange market in June, selling a net 7.3 billion crowns for other currencies to steady the crown in line with its mandate.

Changes in the reserves are a pointer to interest rate setting if they stem from intervention because the Nationalbank tends to follow up with rate moves to maintain the currency peg. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by John Stonestreet)