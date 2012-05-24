FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish c.bank cuts rates by 10 bps
May 24, 2012

Danish c.bank cuts rates by 10 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 24 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank cut interest rates on Thursday, lowering its main policy rate by 10 basis points to 0.6 percent to curb strength in the Danish crown currency.

The Nationalbank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady versus the euro, cut the lending rate from 0.7 percent, where it had been since a 10 basis points cut on Dec. 15.

The bank also cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate by 10 basis points to 0.20 percent and lowered its current account rate by 10 bps to 0.15 percent. (Reporting by John Acher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
