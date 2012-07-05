FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark cuts rates, CD rate negative for first time
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

Denmark cuts rates, CD rate negative for first time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, shadowing the European Central Bank’s action earlier in the day, in a historic move that put one of its secondary rates into negative territory for the first time.

The Nationalbank cut its lending rate to 0.20 percent from 0.45 percent and lowered its certificates of deposit (CD) rate to negative 0.20 percent from 0.05 percent to match the ECB’s move and to curb strength in the Danish currency.

The Nationalbank, whose policy aims to keep the crown steady within a narrow band to the euro, left its current account rate unchanged at 0.0 percent and said it would raise the limits on how much money banks can hold in the current account at the central bank.

The Nationalbank had said at the end of May, when it last lowered borrowing costs, that rates could turn negative and that it had the tools to cope with that if necessary.

The bank has been fighting with intervention in the market to curb the strength in the Danish crown which has been fuelled by crisis-hit investors diversifying out of euro assets and into non-euro securities, including Danish bonds. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
