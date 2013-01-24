Danish c.bank raises rates to strengthen currency

COPENHAGEN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank raised its rates on Thursday in a bid to strengthen the Danish crown , lifting its lending rate and certificates of deposit rate by 10 basis points to 0.30 percent and negative 0.10 percent respectively.

The Nationalbank, whose policy aims to keep the crown steady within a narrow band to the euro, introduced a negative secondary rate for the first time in its history when it cut the CD rate by 25 basis points to negative 0.20 percent on July 5.

Also on Thursday, the bank kept its current account rate, another secondary rate, unchanged at 0.0 percent.