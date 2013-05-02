FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish c.bank cuts rates to partly mirror ECB
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Danish c.bank cuts rates to partly mirror ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank cut its main lending rate on Thursday to partly shadow a 25 basis points reduction by the European Central Bank earlier in the day.

The move cut the lending rate by 10 basis points to 0.20 percent to hold the crown currency steady within its allowed fluctuation band to the euro.

The Nationalbank, kept a secondary rate, the certificates of deposit (CD), and its current account rate, another secondary rate, unchanged at negative 0.10 percent and 0.0 percent respectively. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.