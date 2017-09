COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank did not as many economists had expected cut its interest rates on Thursday despite a 25 basis points reduction by the European Central Bank earlier in the day.

The central bank said that Danish banks have a large need to place funds at the central bank.

“For this reason Danmarks Nationalbank keeps the interest rates unchanged,” the central bank said. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)