Denmark's cbank raises key interest rate by 0.10 points to -0.65 pct

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank increased its deposit rate on Thursday to minus 0.65 percent from minus 0.75 percent in a rare but expected move independent of European Central Bank action, to keep its currency within a tight range against the euro.

The central bank uses the certificate of deposit rate, the return banks get for parking money with it for one week, as one way to maintain the Danish crown’s long-held peg to the euro. The bank also frequently intervenes in foreign currency markets.

It has tended to act in lockstep with the ECB, but Thursday’s move follows nine consecutive months of interventions to bolster the crown.

It is the first interest rate change in Denmark since last February, when the bank cut the deposit rate.

The central bank left its lending and discount rates at 0.05 percent and 0.00 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Teis Jensen)