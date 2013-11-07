UPDATE 1--Danish central bank keeps rates unchanged after ECB cuts

(Adds details, quotes, background)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, surprising economists who had expected a small cut after the European Central Bank trimmed its main policy rate.

The Danish central bank, the Nationalbank, usually changes rates in step with the ECB to help keep the crown currency steady within its trading band against the euro.

The euro zone central bank surprised markets by lowering its main policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent on Thursday.

That raised expectations the Nationalbank would also announce a cut - of smaller magnitude, to avoid taking Denmark’s main lending rate into negative territory for the first time - but it kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.20 percent.

The certificates of deposit rate was kept at a negative 0.10 percent and the current account rate at 0.0 percent.

Governor Lars Rohde was not available for comment.

“It is surprising but it will not have an impact on the Danish crown’s exchange rate,” Nordea senior analyst Jan Storup Nielsen said.

The Danish crown was trading at 7.4583 against the euro at around 1525 GMT.

Nykredit said in a comment the unchanged rate was positive for the Danish economy and the housing market. Denmark has struggled to boost consumer confidence since a property bubble burst in 2007, leaving many people wary of spending.

The central bank intervenes in the market, buying or selling crowns for foreign currencies, to keep the crown in a narrow band around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro. If such intervention lacks teeth, it changes interest rates.

Storup Nielsen said the Nationalbank might have chosen not to lower its rates so that it retains the scope to do so if the ECB cuts further. The Danish central bank has said the lending rate will remain in positive territory.

Denmark tracked ECB rates consistently until market concerns about tensions in the euro zone ratcheted up towards the middle of last year. In May of this year, the Nationalbank cut while the ECB left borrowing costs unchanged..

In January, the central bank raised interest rates in a policy switch backed by currency market intervention as it sought to boost the crown.

It cut rates three times in total last year to curb strength in the crown as fretful investors diversified out of euro assets and into non-euro securities, including Danish bonds. (Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Catherine Evans)