March 10, 2016 / 2:24 PM / a year ago

Economists split on whether Danish c.bank will follow ECB's rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 10 (Reuters) - Danske Bank, Denmark’s largest, said it expected the central bank to lower its key interest rate by 10 basis points later on Thursday following a similar cut from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Nykredit, Nordea, Sydbank and Jyske Bank, however, said they expected the central bank to keep the certificate of deposit rate at its current -0.65 percent level, to narrow the spread to ECB’s deposit rate, which now stands at -0.4 percent.

As Denmark’s crown currency is pegged to the euro in a narrow range, the central bank usually follows ECB’s rate moves, but in January it increased its deposit rate by 10 basis points in a rare independent move.

In February the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market, buying 8.4 billion crowns to keep the currency within its allowed band against the euro. It was the 11th consecutive month in which forex reserves fell.

But Danske stressed that the outflow from reserves was stronger at the beginning of February than later in the month.

“So we believe we are in a period when the crown is close to being stable, and now that the ECB is easing its monetary policy, and not just by the rate cut, we think the Nationalbank will assess there is a need for an easing in Denmark as well,” chief economist Las Olsen told Reuters.

Thursdays at four p.m. (1500 GMT) is the Danish central bank’s customary time to change its rates, although it is free to do so at any time. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Andrew Roche)

