UPDATE 2-Danish c.bank switches policy with rate hike, more seen

* CBank earlier intervened in forex market to bolster currency

* Raises main policy rate by 10 bps to 0.30 pct

* Raises CD rate by 10 bps to -0.10 pct

* Keeps current account rate unchanged at zero

COPENHAGEN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank raised interest rates on Thursday, in a policy switch backed by currency market intervention as it sought to boost the crown against a modest economic backdrop that points to further hikes.

The Nationalbank, whose policy cornerstone is to keep the local currency steady within a narrow band against the euro, raised both its main lending rate and certificate of deposit rate by 10 basis points, to 0.30 percent and minus 0.10 percent respectively.

The hikes were the first since the bank ended a cycle of rates cuts in July.

They reflected recent strength in the euro, which has risen on market hopes the worst of the euro zone’s debt crisis may be over. On Thursday, the common currency traded close to 11-month highs against the dollar and 20-month highs against the yen.

Denmark is flirting with recession, and analysts said a series of further increases may be triggered if the country becomes less of a draw for investors.

“We do not expect this to be the last Danish interest rate hikes. We expect one more during the first half of the year,” said Danske Bank chief economist Steen Bocian

“...But as always this will depend on the currency flow. If ...the outflow from the Danish crown continues, it could be that we will have one, two, three or four more hikes.”

The crown rose to a session high against the euro after the rate rise, with the common currency falling to a low of 7.4612 crowns from around 7.4619.

Denmark tracked European Central Bank rates consistently until market concerns about tensions in the euro zone ratcheted up towards the middle of last year. In May, the Nationalbank cutting rates while the ECB left them unchanged.

In all, it cut rates three times last year to curb strength in the crown as fretful investors diversified out of euro assets and into non-euro securities, including Danish bonds.

But Denmark has also struggled. Its triple A-rated economy is expected to have contracted by 0.4 percent in 2012 and, in a forecast slashed last month, grow little more than 1.0 percent this year.

Private consumption has been anaemic despite the record-low interest rates, partly as a consequence of a burst property bubble that left many households indebted and wary of spending.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on Thursday it expected Denmark to return to economic growth this year, aided by a pick-up in household spending.

STEADYING THE CROWN

Thursday’s policy switch towards higher borrowing costs “should be seen in the light of the fact that Denmark throughout the financial crisis has been viewed as a safe harbour,” said chief analyst at BRFkredit, Mikkel Hoegh.

“The markets are seeing an increasing willingness to take on risk, which is why investors increasingly buy other papers than safe Danish bonds.”

Using its normal formula for saying that it had been intervening in the market to steady the crown, the Nationalbank said in a statement the rate hike “follows Danmarks Nationalbank’s sale of foreign exchange in the market,”

The central bank, which aims to keep the crown trading 2.25 percentage points either said of a central rate of 7.46038 against the euro, kept its current account rate, another secondary rate, unchanged at zero.

It introduced a negative secondary rate for the first time in its history when it cut the CD rate by 25 basis points to minus 0.20 percent in July, when investors fearful of more turmoil in the euro zone were piling into non-euro assets.