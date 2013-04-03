FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish forex reserves falls slightly in March
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Danish forex reserves falls slightly in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves fell to 481.9 billion crowns ($82.99 billion) in March from 483.2 billion crowns a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Nationalbank also said it did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in March, showing it left its monetary policy tool untouched.

European Union member but euro zone outsider Denmark’s policy of holding the crown steady against the euro means that the central bank shifts rates for the main purpose of keeping the currency close to central parity of 7.46038 per euro . ($1 = 5.8065 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.