FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish Dec forex reserves rise to 446.8 bln DKK
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 5, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

Danish Dec forex reserves rise to 446.8 bln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves rose to 446.8 billion Danish crowns ($72 billion) in December from 445.5 billion crowns in November, the central bank said on Monday.

Changes in the forex reserves are a pointer to interest rate changes if they stem from central bank intervention in the market because such action by the bank tends to precede moves in interest rates.

The bank said it did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in December to steady the crown.

Denmark, a European Union member but euro zone outsider, keeps the crown steady against the euro, which means that the central bank shifts interest rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro .

$1 = 6.2348 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.