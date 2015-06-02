Danish May FX reserves fall to 659 bln DKK, cbank intervenes

COPENHAGEN, June 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves fell to 658.9 billion Danish crowns ($98.4 billion) in May from 705.4 billion crowns at end of April, below the 666.7 billion crowns seen in a Reuters survey.

The central bank data showed its foreign reserves fell for the second consecutive month as it intervened in the foreign exchange market to buy 35 billion crowns to keep the country’s currency stable against the euro.