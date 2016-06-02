Denmark's FX reserves rise to 426.9 bln DKK at end May

COPENHAGEN, June 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's foreign exchange reserves rose to 426.9 billion Danish crowns ($64.1 billion) in May from 403.5 billion crowns a month earlier.

The central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market by buying foreign currency for 23.6 billion crowns in May to keep the currency stable against the euro, it said.

The central bank uses intervention as one tool to control the rate of the currency, which is pegged to the euro. ($1 = 6.6625 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)