Denmark's FX reserves rise; central bank intervened before UK referendum

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Denmark's foreign exchange reserves rose to 452.3 billion Danish crowns ($67.7 billion) in June from 426.9 billion crowns at the end of May.

The central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market by selling 25.2 billion crowns in June to keep the currency stable against the euro, it said.

"The majority of the interventions took place prior to the United Kingdom's referendum on 23 June on European Union membership," the central bank said.

The Danish crown briefly strengthened to its strongest level against the euro since 2003 when investors on June 24 flocked to safe-haven assets in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.