UPDATE 1-Denmark's FX reserves drop the most since 2008

(Adds analysts, context)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves fell in December by almost 50 billion Danish crowns, the biggest drop since the Lehman Brothers collapse rocked global financial markets in 2008, indicating a rate increase may be on the horizon.

The crown is pegged to the euro and the central bank uses intervention on the foreign currency market as a means of keeping it in a narrow range. Changes in interest rates are another, blunter, tool it uses to maintain the peg.

“We expect the central bank to increase the certificate of deposit rate from a record low -0.75 percent to -0.65 percent. When it happens depends on the reserves, but it will probably be within a couple of months,” Danske Bank’s chief economist, Las Olsen, wrote in a note to clients.

Reserves are lower than they were at the end of 2014, before upward pressure on the national currency led the central bank to pump crowns into the market by buying foreign currency, building reserves to record highs.

Central bank data showed the reserves fell by 49 billion crowns to 434.9 billion crowns ($62.66 billion) in December from 483.9 billion crowns at the end of November. Reserves peaked at 737 billion crowns last March.

“If the currency outflow continues in the coming days and weeks with same pace as in December, then an independent rate hike is imminent,” Chief Analyst Tore Stramer from Nykredit Markets wrote in a note to clients.

Early last year, the central bank flooded the market with crowns, slashed interest rates and suspended government bond issues to ease demand for Danish assets to ward off speculators betting Denmark would scrap the euro peg.

The certificate of deposit rate has been deep in negative territory since then, at -0.75 percent, after four interest rate cuts last January and February.

That has helped to keep the crown in line with the euro, but it has also made it crowns and crown-denominated bonds unattractive. Consequently, money has flowed out of Denmark.

Under the European Union’s Exchange Rate Mechanism, Denmark, an EU member but euro zone outsider, has agreed to keep the crown at 2.25 percent either side of the parity rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. In practice, the crown has not moved more than 0.5 percent on either side.

Denmark’s central bank has no scheduled rate-setting meetings, but changes tends to be announced on Thursdays at 1500 GMT. Because of the currency peg, the central bank normally moves in step with the European Central Bank, but it may have to move independently now.