FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's FX reserves rise to 451.6 bln crowns by end-December
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 3, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 9 months ago

Denmark's FX reserves rise to 451.6 bln crowns by end-December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves rose by 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($250.72 million) to 451.6 billion month-on-month in December after the central bank said it intervened for the first time since the Brexit vote in June.

The central bank said it sold 700 million crowns in the foreign exchange market in December, as the currency - seen by some investors as a hedge against political uncertainty in the euro zone - hit a 4-year high against the euro. ($1 = 7.1793 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.