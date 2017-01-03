Denmark's FX reserves rise to 451.6 bln crowns by end-December

COPENHAGEN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves rose by 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($250.72 million) to 451.6 billion month-on-month in December after the central bank said it intervened for the first time since the Brexit vote in June.

The central bank said it sold 700 million crowns in the foreign exchange market in December, as the currency - seen by some investors as a hedge against political uncertainty in the euro zone - hit a 4-year high against the euro. ($1 = 7.1793 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Louise Ireland)