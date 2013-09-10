Danish debit card sales rise 3.0 pct y/y in Aug

COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 3.0 percent in August from a year earlier to 26.9 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday. The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 26.6 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks. Danish retail sales rose 0.1 percent in July year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on August 22. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)