FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish debit card sales rise 3.0 pct y/y in Aug
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 3.0 pct y/y in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 3.0 percent in August
from a year earlier to 26.9 billion Danish crowns, card payment
services firm Nets said on Tuesday. 
   The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. 
   Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they
totalled 26.6 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by
Danish banks. 
   Danish retail sales rose 0.1 percent in July year-on-year,
official data from Statistics Denmark showed on August 22.

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.