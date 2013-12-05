FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 4.1 pct in November
December 5, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 4.1 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 4.1 percent in
November from a year earlier to 26.8 billion Danish crowns, card
payment services firm Nets said on Thursday.
    The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. 
    Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they
totalled 25.9 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by
Danish banks.  

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

