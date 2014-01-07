FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish debit card sales rise 3.5 pct in December
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 3.5 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 3.5 percent in
December from a year earlier to 31.9 billion Danish crowns, card
payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.
    The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. 
    Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they
totalled 26.8 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by
Danish banks. 
    Danish retail sales rose 0.5 percent in November
year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on
December 20.  

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.