Danish debit card sales rise 3.5 pct in December

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 3.5 percent in December from a year earlier to 31.9 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday. The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 26.8 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks. Danish retail sales rose 0.5 percent in November year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on December 20. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)