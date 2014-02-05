FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 3.3 pct in Jan y/y
February 5, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 3.3 pct in Jan y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 3.3 percent in January
from a year earlier to 24.5 billion Danish crowns, card payment
services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
    The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. 
    Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they
totalled 31.9 billion crowns, said Nets. 
    Danish retail sales fell 1.5 percent in December
year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on
January 22. 

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

