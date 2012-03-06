FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales up 3.8 pct in Feb yr/yr
March 6, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

Danish debit card sales up 3.8 pct in Feb yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 6 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 3.8 percent in February from a year earlier to 21.6 billion Danish crowns ($3.84 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales fell 2.6 percent in January year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on March 1.

The statistics office’s retail sales figures for February are due on April 2. ($1 = 5.6178 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

