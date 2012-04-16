FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 6.6 pct in March
April 16, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

Danish debit card sales rise 6.6 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 16 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 6.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 26.4 billion crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 21.6 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.

Danish retail sales fell 0.5 percent in February year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on April 2. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

