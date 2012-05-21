Danish debit card sales fall 1.4 pct in April

COPENHAGEN, May 21 (Reuters) - The value of retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 1.4 percent in April from a year earlier to 25.8 billion crowns ($4.42 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 1.2 percent in March year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on May 1. The statistics office’s retail sales figures for April are due on June 1. ($1 = 5.8427 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)