Danish debit card sales rise 4.9 pct in May yr/yr
June 7, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 4.9 pct in May yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - The value of retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 4.9 percent in May from a year earlier to 27.8 billion Danish crowns ($4.67 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Thursday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales fell 6.4 percent in April year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on June 1. ($1 = 5.9469 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

