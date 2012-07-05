Danish debit card sales rise 4.6 pct in June yr/yr

COPENHAGEN, July 5 (Reuters) - The value of retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier to 27.3 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Thursday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales fell 0.2 percent in May year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on June 22. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)