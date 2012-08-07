Danish debit card sales rise 2.8 pct in July yr/yr

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The value of retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 2.8 percent in July from a year earlier to 25.4 billion Danish crowns ($4.24 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales fell 1.2 percent in June year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on July 20. ($1 = 5.9954 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)