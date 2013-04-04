FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Danish debit card sales fall 0.3 pct in March
#Corrections News
April 4, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Danish debit card sales fall 0.3 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Dankort corrects data; sales fell 0.3 pct, did not rise 3.0 pct)

COPENHAGEN, April 4 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 0.3 percent in March from a year earlier to 26.3 billion crowns ($4.5 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Thursday.

The card purchases are considered an indicator of private consumption and are released ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases rose from a month earlier when they totalled 21.9 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks. ($1 = 5.8011 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

