Danish debit card sales rise 4.1 pct in May
June 7, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

Danish debit card sales rise 4.1 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 4.1 percent in May from a year earlier to 29.0 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 26.8 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.

Danish retail sales fell 1.5 percent in April year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on May 23.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
