Danish debit card sales rise 1.7 pct in September y/y

COPENHAGEN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 1.7 percent in September from a year earlier to 25.0 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Monday. The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they totalled 26.9 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks. Danish retail sales fell 0.6 percent in August year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on September 20. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Catherine Evans)