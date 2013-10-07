FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 1.7 pct in September y/y
October 7, 2013 / 7:18 AM / 4 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 1.7 pct in September y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 1.7 percent in
September from a year earlier to 25.0 billion Danish crowns,
card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.
    The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. 
    Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they
totalled 26.9 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by
Danish banks. 
    Danish retail sales fell 0.6 percent in August year-on-year,
official data from Statistics Denmark showed on September 20.  
 

 (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

