TABLE-Danish April retail sales drop 6.4 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 1, 2012 / 7:08 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Danish April retail sales drop 6.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index
fell 6.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Friday. 	
    Retail sales fell 1.0 percent in April from March,
Statistics Denmark said. 	
                            April 2012         March 2012  	
Pct change yr/yr                 -6.4                +0.3* 	
Pct change mth/mth               -1.0                +0.5** 	
    * Revised from an initial figure of +1.2 percent. 	
    ** Revised from an initial figure of +0.2 percent.	
    	
    FORECAST	
    Economists surveyed by Reuters had estimated on average 
April retail sales at 1.2 percent. 	
     	
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk	
	
 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

