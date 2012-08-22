FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Danish retail sales fall 2.6 pct yr/yr in July
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 22, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Danish retail sales fall 2.6 pct yr/yr in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index
fell 2 .6 p ercent in J uly from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on We dnesda y. 
    Retail sales fell 0.2 percent in July from June , Statistics
Denmark said. 
                           July 2012           June 2012  
Pct change yr/yr                -2.6                -1.0* 
Pct change mth/mth              -0.2                -0.2** 
    * Revised from an initial figure of -1.0 percent. 
    ** Revised from an initial figure of -0.3 percent. 
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.