Danish Oct retail sales index up 3.1 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index
rose 3.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Thursday.
    Retail sales rose 0.7 percent in October from the previous
month, Statistics Denmark said.
    
                          Oct 2014         Sep 2014
    Pct. change yr/yr         +3.1             +0.6**
    Pct. change mth/mth       +0.7             -0.8***
    
    ** Revised from an initial figure of 0.5 percent.
    *** Revised from an initial figure of -0.9 percent.
    
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
