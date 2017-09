COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 6.4 percent in the first two weeks of December from a year earlier to 16.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.42 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

