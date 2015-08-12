Danish debit card sales rise 9.3 pct y/y in July -Nets

COPENHAGEN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 9.3 percent in July from a year earlier to 30.4 billion Danish crowns ($4.5 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 1.5 percent in June year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on July 29.