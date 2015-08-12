FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 9.3 pct y/y in July -Nets
August 12, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Danish debit card sales rise 9.3 pct y/y in July -Nets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 9.3 percent in July from a year earlier to 30.4 billion Danish crowns ($4.5 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 1.5 percent in June year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on July 29.

$1 = 6.6937 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Teis Jensen

