8 months ago
Danish credit card sales rise 5.8 percent in Nov
December 14, 2016 / 8:29 AM / 8 months ago

Danish credit card sales rise 5.8 percent in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 5.8 percent in November from a year earlier to 30.1 billion Danish crowns ($4.30 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

"Consumption was driven partly by 'Black Friday' and 'Cyber Monday', which are two initiatives in the retail sector, which now marks the start of the Christmas shopping season," Nets said in a press release.

$1 = 6.9930 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Annabella Pultz Nielsen

