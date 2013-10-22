FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2013 / 7:08 AM / 4 years ago

Danish retail sales fall 2.4 pct yr/yr in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index
fell 2.4 percent in September from a year earlier, the
statistics office said on Tuesday. 
    Retail sales fell 0.3 percent in September from August,
Statistics Denmark said. 
                            Sept 2013           Aug 2013  
Pct change yr/yr                -2.4               -0.7* 
Pct change mth/mth              -0.3               -0.1**
     
    * Revised from an initial figure of negative 0.6 percent. 
    ** Revised from an initial figure of 0.0 percent. 
    
    For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can 
click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
