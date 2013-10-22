Danish retail sales fall 2.4 pct yr/yr in September

COPENHAGEN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index fell 2.4 percent in September from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. Retail sales fell 0.3 percent in September from August, Statistics Denmark said. Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Pct change yr/yr -2.4 -0.7* Pct change mth/mth -0.3 -0.1** * Revised from an initial figure of negative 0.6 percent. ** Revised from an initial figure of 0.0 percent. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)