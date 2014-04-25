FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish March retail sales index down 0.4 pct
April 25, 2014

Danish March retail sales index down 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 25 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index fell 0.4 percent in March from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in March from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.

Mar 2014 Feb 2014

Pct. change yr/yr -0.4 +1.0*

Pct. change mth/mth -0.1 +0.8**

* Revised from an initial figure of 0.7 percent.

** Revised from an initial figure of 0.6 percent.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

