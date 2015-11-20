FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish Oct retail sales index down 2.5 pct
November 20, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Danish Oct retail sales index down 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index rose 2.5 percent in October from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in October from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.

Oct 2014 Sep 2014

Pct. change yr/yr +2.5 +2.1**

Pct. change mth/mth +0.5 +0.1***

** Revised from an initial figure of 2.0 percent.

*** Revised from an initial figure of 0.0 percent.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing Alexander Tange)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
