Danish July retail sales index up 3.4 pct
August 20, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Danish July retail sales index up 3.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index rose 3.4 percent in July from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in July from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.

July 2015 June 2015

Pct. change yr/yr +3.4 +2.2**

Pct. change mth/mth +0.5 +1.0***

** Revised from an initial figure of +1.5 percent.

*** Revised from an initial figure of +0.6 percent.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
