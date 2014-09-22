FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish Aug retail sales index up 1.1 pct
September 22, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Danish Aug retail sales index up 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index rose 1.1 percent in August from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.

Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in August from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.

Aug 2014 July 2014

Pct. change yr/yr +1.1 +0.7**

Pct. change mth/mth +0.6 0.0***

** Revised from an initial figure of +0.4 percent.

*** Revised from an initial figure of -0.1 percent.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Shida Chayesteh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
