Danish June retail sales index up 1.5 pct y/y
July 29, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Danish June retail sales index up 1.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 29 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index rose 1.5 percent in June from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in June from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.

June 2015 May 2015

Pct. change yr/yr +1.5 -3.8

Pct. change mth/mth +0.6 -1.3**

** Revised from an initial figure of -1.2 percent.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Teis Jensen)

