COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index was unchanged at 0.0 percent in December from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. Retail sales fell 0.8 percent in December from the previous month which was the first monthly fall in seven months, Statistics Denmark said.

Dec 2015 Nov 2015

Pct. change yr/yr 0.0 +1.0**

Pct. change mth/mth -0.8 0.0***

**revised from +1.1

