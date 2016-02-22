Danish Jan retail sales index up 0.3 pct -Statistics Office

COPENHAGEN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index rose 0.3 percent in January from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.
Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in January from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.
Jan 2016 Dec 2015
Pct. change yr/yr +0.3 -0.1**
Pct. change mth/mth +0.5 -0.8
** Revised from an initial figure of 0.0 percent.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)