Danish April retail sales index up 1.1 pct
May 20, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Danish April retail sales index up 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 20 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index
rose 1.1 percent in April from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Friday.
    Retail sales rose 1.0 percent in April from the previous
month, Statistics Denmark said.
    
                        April 2016       March 2016
    Pct. change yr/yr         +1.1             -3.0**
    Pct. change mth/mth       +1.0             -0.8***
    
    ** Revised from an initial figure of -3.1 percent.
    *** Revised from an initial figure of -1.0 percent.
    
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
