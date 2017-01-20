FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Danish December retail sales volume unchanged yr/yr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2017 / 8:13 AM / 7 months ago

Danish December retail sales volume unchanged yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index
was unchanged in December from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Friday.
    Retail sales fell 1.1 percent in December from the previous
month, Statistics Denmark said.
                                      
                          Dec 2016        Nov 2016
 Pct. change yr/yr          +0.0            +2.6
                                       
 Pct. change mth/mth        -1.1            -0.1**
                                       
    
    ** Revised from an initial figure of +0.2 percent.
    
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje
Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.