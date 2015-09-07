Danish debit card sales rise 7.1 pct y/y in Aug -Nets

COPENHAGEN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 7.1 percent in August from a year earlier to 30.0 billion Danish crowns ($4.5 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 3.4 percent in July year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on July 29.