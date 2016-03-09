Danish debit card sales rise 13 pct in Feb -Nets

COPENHAGEN, March 9 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 13.0 percent in February from a year earlier to 27.2 billion Danish crowns ($4.0 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

As 2016 is a leap year, February had 29 days compared to 28 days in the same month of 2015.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.