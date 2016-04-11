Danish debit card sales rise 4.6 pct y/y in March -Nets

COPENHAGEN, April 11 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 4.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 31.0 billion Danish crowns ($4.76 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 1.9 percent in February year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on March 22.